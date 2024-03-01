Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $42.17

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

