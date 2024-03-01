Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $42.17

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
