Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.30.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
