Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $97.60

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.4 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after buying an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,232,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

