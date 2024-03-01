Brokers Offer Predictions for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

