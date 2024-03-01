C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday. Wedbush currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

C3.ai stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

