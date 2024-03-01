Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 753.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cable One by 37.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $319,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 24.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $456.00 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.75 and a fifty-two week high of $768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $650.75.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

