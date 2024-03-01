CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $377.33.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $375.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $375.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average is $330.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

