Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $77,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

