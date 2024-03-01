Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.69% of Stantec worth $49,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Stantec by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 120,273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

