Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,273 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Nucor worth $73,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $192.24 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $193.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

