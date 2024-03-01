Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $80,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

