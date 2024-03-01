Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $54.05 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,365 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.47% of RB Global worth $54,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,944 shares of company stock worth $400,043 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

