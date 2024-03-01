Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $56.37 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.25% of Teck Resources worth $56,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 273.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 872,672 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,755,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,974 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,281,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,037,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,693,000 after purchasing an additional 412,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 52.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

