Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $64.86 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $64,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $178,667,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 532,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $385.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.28 and its 200-day moving average is $320.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,755 shares of company stock worth $85,033,567 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.