Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $83.56 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,895 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $83,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

