Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $46.16 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,156,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of Global Payments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

