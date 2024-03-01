Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,927 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.38% of CBRE Group worth $85,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 84,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in CBRE Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,305,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,409,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

