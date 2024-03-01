California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $35,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

