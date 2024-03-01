California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,748 shares of company stock worth $10,454,530. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $465.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

