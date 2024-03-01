California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.69 Billion Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152,295 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,694,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.94 and its 200 day moving average is $514.33.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

