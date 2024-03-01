California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.45 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $38,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,247.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.