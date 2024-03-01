California State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.53 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,829 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $47,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

