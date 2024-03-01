California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $51,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 86,355 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 850.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of A stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

