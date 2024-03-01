California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,221 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of AMETEK worth $52,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $180.74. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

