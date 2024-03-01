California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,618 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $44,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

