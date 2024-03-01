California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,799 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $51,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $95.57.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

