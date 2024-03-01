California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,019 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,019 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $39,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE IR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.