Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

