Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

