Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $36.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.54.

Ameresco stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

