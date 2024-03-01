Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.27.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$47.61 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.23. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

