Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.