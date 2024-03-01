Capital One Financial Comments on Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,106,000 after buying an additional 217,920 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Immunocore by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

