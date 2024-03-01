Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $111.91 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

