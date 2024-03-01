Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $349.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $357.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

