Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TAST. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $516.12 million, a P/E ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.