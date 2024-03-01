Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CRI opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carter’s by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carter’s by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

