Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $5.72 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

