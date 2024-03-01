Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 30,617 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 98,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,987,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,500,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

