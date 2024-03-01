Caxton Associates LP Boosts Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 281.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Newpark Resources worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 534.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 735,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 708,123 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 233.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 167.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 472,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:NR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Newpark Resources

Free Report

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

