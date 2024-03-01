Caxton Associates LP Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

