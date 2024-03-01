Caxton Associates LP Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

R stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

