Caxton Associates LP Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
Ryder System Stock Up 1.1 %
R stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.41.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.