Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 222.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $73.97 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

