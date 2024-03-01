Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

