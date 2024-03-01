Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

