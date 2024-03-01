Caxton Associates LP Purchases 370 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,185 shares of company stock worth $6,861,301 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $974.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $890.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.93. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $979.47.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.