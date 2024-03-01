Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 28,023 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Xencor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Xencor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,184,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,912,000 after buying an additional 433,354 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Xencor by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.