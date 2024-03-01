Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 8,752 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

OMC stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.