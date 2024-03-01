Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.5% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.10 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

