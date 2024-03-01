Caxton Associates LP Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of LOW opened at $240.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

